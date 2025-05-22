Equicenter earns top distinction for horse therapy programs helping veterans and those with special needs

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

HONEOYE FALLS, N.Y. – The EquiCenter in Honeoye Falls has earned a prestigious professional re-accreditation.

The EquiCenter once again received the Premier Accredited Center distinction from PATH International. This organization promotes horse therapy programs for people with special needs.

News10NBC has previously covered stories on the EquiCenter, including its program pairing captive mustangs with veterans battling PTSD and its nature-based therapy initiatives.

