ROCHESTER, N.Y. — ESL Federal Credit Union has announced two new appointees to its board of directors.

Cynthia Langston and Warren Hern will serve as the newest members. Langston is the current senior vice president and chief information officer for Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Hern is the president and CEO of East Bay ventures. With their appointments, the ESL board is composed of 11 directors, 10 of which are independent volunteers.