ESL warns members about a text message scam

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — ESL Federal Credit Union is warning its members about a text message scam.

ESL said in a Tweet on Friday that some members have gotten phishing links in text messages. These messages imitate those that ESL sends to verify debit card transactions.

ESL is warning people to not click on the link. If you clicked on the link or have any questions about an usual call, text, or piece of mail you received, you can call ESL’s fraud team at 585-336-1140.

ESL says they will never ask members to click links in text messages to verify information or ask for any personal information.