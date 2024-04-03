ESPN: Bills are finalizing trade of star wide receiver Stefon Diggs

BUFFALO, N.Y. — All-star wide receiver Stefon Diggs won’t be playing for the Buffalo Bills next season, sources tell ESPN.

The Bills are finalizing a trade to send Diggs to the Houston Texans, sources have told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. In exchange for Diggs, the Bills will get a 2025 second-round pick in the NFL draft

Diggs came to Buffalo in 2020 after the Minnesota Vikings traded him. Since then, he and quarterback Josh Allen have developed a close bond and created some impressive offensive plays.

Last regular season, Diggs had eight touchdowns and 107 receiving yards. He had 10 receiving yards in the postseason, which ended for the Bills when they lost in the second round to the Kansas City Chiefs.