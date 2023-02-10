Event at David Gannt R-Center promotes equitable healthcare access

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The City of Rochester held a health and wellness pop-up event at the David Gannt R-Center on North Street to bring equitable healthcare access.

Around 40 health, wellness, and other quality-of-life service providers were there to give out information, services and resources free of charge. These events were started with the goal of bringing better access to the neighborhoods that need them most.

“We know what our community needs because they told us, we’re going to make sure we have it here,” said healthcare professional Patricia Williams-McGahee. “Whatever it is from A to Z, we want to be able to provide it because we have resources here in the community that provides those things. So, why don’t we come together with an all hands on deck approach to serve our community because we want to serve our community? We want our community to heal, we want our community to thrive exponentially.”

Another pop-up event is scheduled for Feb. 22 at the Willie Lightfoot R-Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.