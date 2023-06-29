Event on Thursday outside Willie Lightfoot R-Center aims to build trust in police

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Camp Good Days is holding an event to build trust between the community and law enforcement on Thursday afternoon.

Project T.I.P.S. (Trust, Information, Programs, & Services) runs from 3 to 5 p.m. behind the Willie Lightfoot Recreational Center. It aims to create dialogue to promote trust, interaction, and solutions when it comes to public safety.

There is also a Project T.I.P.S. event at Jones Square Park on July 27 and on August 24 behind the YMCA on Scio Street.