Everything you need to know about early voting starting Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Early voting for the presidential primary here in New York State starts Saturday, March 23 and ends March 30.

The actual primary is April 2.

Early voting allows voters the flexibility of not having to wait for their assigned polling location on Election Day. Any voter can cast their ballot at any of the following early voting polling sites in Monroe County:

650 Bay Towne Plaza Shopping Center – (Next to Once Upon a Child)

David F. Gantt Recreation Center, 700 North St, Rochester, NY 14605

Edgerton Recreation Center, 41 Backus St, Rochester, NY 14608

Henrietta Public Library (in-person ASL Interpreter) , 625 Calkins Rd, Rochester, NY 14623

Irondequoit Community Center, 450 Skyview Cntr Pkwy Suite 200, Rochester, NY 14622

Greece Town Hall Atrium, 1 Vince Tofany Blvd, Rochester, NY 14612

Monroe County Office Building, 39 W. Main St, Rochester, NY 14612

North Greece Road Church of Christ, 1039 N. Greece Rd, Rochester, NY 14626

Perinton Square Mall, 6720 Pittsford Palmyra Rd, Fairport, NY 14450

Pittsford Town Court, 3750 Monroe Ave Suite 950, Pittsford, NY 14534

Resurrection Lutheran Church, 3736 Saint Paul Blvd, Rochester, NY 14617

St. Theodores Catholic Church, 168 Spencerport Rd, Rochester, NY 14606

Staybridge Suites Rochester Univeristy, 1000 Genesee St, Rochester, NY 14611

Empire State University (in-person ASL Interpreter) , 680 Westfall Rd, Rochester, NY 14620

Susan B Anthony House, 17 Madison St, Rochester, NY 14608

Sweden/Clarkson Community Center, 4927 Lake Rd, Brockport, NY 14420

Webster Justice Court Building, 1002 Ridge Rd, Webster, NY 14580

Voters can cast their ballot at each polling location during the following hours:

Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesdays and Thursdays: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturdays: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday 3/24: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Voters who prefer to mail ballots, will need to fill out this application. This new option is available due to legislation in 2023.

For more details, head to Monroe County’s Board of Elections web page by clicking here.