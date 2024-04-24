Exchange Blvd. and Ford Street roadwork starting Thursday to cause traffic delays

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester residents, get ready for road and sidewalk work starting Thursday, April 25.

Rochester is gearing up for changes in its traffic patterns, as road and sidewalk work will begin on Exchange Boulevard. Additionally, similar construction projects will extend to Ford Street, stretching from the bridge to South Plymouth Avenue.

Local drivers in these areas should brace for potential traffic delays, lane shifts, and lane closures expected to span throughout the year. Residents should plan their routes accordingly.

