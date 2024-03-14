Crews respond to tractor-trailer crash on I-90, FedEx truck hanging over guardrail
MENDON, N.Y. — If you’re headed out to the Thruway Thursday morning, expect traffic delays. Crews are responding to a crash involving a tractor-trailer.
NYS Thruway posted an alert to their website about a crash on I-90 eastbound near exits 45 and 46.
The Henrietta Fire posted a photo to their X account showing a FedEx truck hanging over the guardrail.
News10NBC crews are at the scene working to learn more. Mendon Center Road is shut shown between Canfield Road and North Wilmarth Road. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Henrietta Fire Department, and New York State Police are responding to the scene.
Drivers should take different route if possible.