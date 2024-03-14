Crews respond to tractor-trailer crash on I-90, FedEx truck hanging over guardrail

MENDON, N.Y. — If you’re headed out to the Thruway Thursday morning, expect traffic delays. Crews are responding to a crash involving a tractor-trailer.

NYS Thruway posted an alert to their website about a crash on I-90 eastbound near exits 45 and 46.

ROCHESTER: Crash: EB on I-90 exit 46-exit 45: Right lane blocked — NYS Thruway TRANSalert (@ThruwayTraffic) March 14, 2024

The Henrietta Fire posted a photo to their X account showing a FedEx truck hanging over the guardrail.

HFD working a major crash on Rt 90 E on the area of Pittsford Mendon Center Rd with a tractor trailer hanging off the bridge. Use caution in the area. pic.twitter.com/QOCpSba18h — Henrietta Fire Dist (@HenriettaFire) March 14, 2024

News10NBC crews are at the scene working to learn more. Mendon Center Road is shut shown between Canfield Road and North Wilmarth Road. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Henrietta Fire Department, and New York State Police are responding to the scene.

Drivers should take different route if possible.