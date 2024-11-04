Expect delays: Park Ave from Culver Rd to East Ave undergoing construction until Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — If you live or work on Park Avenue in Rochester, you’ll need to find another way to get around starting Monday

Park Avenue from Culver Road to East Avenue will undergo milling and re-surfacing work. The construction, weather permitting, will be going on until Friday so expect delays.

During this time, street parking is not allowed within the work zone from 6 a.m. until 5 p.m. If possible, you’re encouraged to take an alternate route.

