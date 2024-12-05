Expect higher bills at Chipotle as prices increase 2% amid inflation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Chipotle fans should brace for a price hike. The popular fast-casual restaurant chain plans to increase prices by 2% due to inflation.

Chipotle has also addressed complaints about smaller portion sizes, attributing it to rising food costs.

Right now in Rochester, a steak bowl at Chipotle will cost you $10.50 before tax, if you’re dining in or picking up your order. That’s without any extra add-ons like guacamole, chips, or a drink. And of course, getting it delivered will cost more too.

Dining out has become more expensive in recent years. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the price of food away from home has surged over 28% since the spring of 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic began.

