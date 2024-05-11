Expect road closures for Saturday’s Lilac Parade

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Plan for detours and road closures Saturday due to the annual Lilac Festival Parade.

With staging beginning at 8 a.m. along Science Parkway, as well as on the side streets off of South Avenue, between Science Parkway and Elmwood Avenue, early preparations are set to impact morning traffic. All roads situated between Elmwood Avenue and East Henrietta Road will be closed starting at 9:15 a.m. for parade setup and safety of participants and spectators.

The parade itself is scheduled to kick off at 10:30 a.m., bringing vibrant floats, marching bands, and community groups through the heart of Rochester in celebration of the city’s famed lilac bloom.

Drivers should find different routes and anticipate delays in the area.

The parade is just the start of the celebrations for the festival spanning 10 days. For a list of events and things to do at the fest, click here.

