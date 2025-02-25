Experience Irish culture in Rochester with “A Taste of Ireland” show

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A showcase of Irish culture is set to come to Rochester in the “A Taste of Ireland,” show.

“A Taste of Ireland” uses world-class Irish dancers, singers and musicians to tell the story of the emerald isle.

Alliyah O’Hare, who is a performer in the show, said that herself and the other performers are proud of how far irish dancing has spread across the world.

“It’s adapted so much and it’s gotten so big,” said O’Hare. “Just in our show, you’ve got people from New Zealand, Australia, America, Ireland, England, so it just shows how widespread dancing is now a days.”

The show will take place Friday, Feb. 28 at 7:30p.m. at Innovation Square.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.