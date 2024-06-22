Experts offer free guidance on choosing, installing car seats in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — If you’re a new parent or just looking to double check your child’s car seat is installed properly, there are free car seat inspections around Monroe and Wayne counties this week.

Certified child passenger safety technicians will be available on Saturday, June 22, and Wednesday, June 26, to check and make sure car seats are installed correctly. Technicians will show parents how to properly install the car seat and how to choose the best car seat for their family.

The inspections are free, and will be at the following locations and times:

Saturday:

Gates Volunteer Ambulance base, 116 Lyell Avenue, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Wednesday:

Golisano Children’s Hospital, 150 Crittenden Blvd., 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Sodus Fire Department, 14-16 Mill Street, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m

If you can’t make it to these free inspections sites, here’s a list of local fitting stations you can go to for help. Here’s a list of all upcoming car seat check events in New York State.