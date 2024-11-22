Fact Check: Is Spirit Airlines going out of business?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Spirit Airlines has filed for bankruptcy, raising concerns among travelers booked on flights out of the Rochester airport. Despite the filing, the low-cost carrier is not going out of business.

Spirit Airlines is restructuring under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection to manage its financial losses, which have exceeded $2.5 billion since 2020. The airline is working with bondholders to reduce its debt.

Spirit Airlines expanded into the Rochester market in 2022, offering daily direct flights to Orlando and Fort Lauderdale.

In an open letter to customers, Spirit Airlines assured that it “expects to continue operating its business in the normal course throughout the prearranged, streamlined Chapter 11 process.” The company stated, “Guests can continue to book and fly without interruption and can use all tickets, credits, and loyalty points as normal.”

Gary Walker, a senior staff member at the Rochester airport, confirmed that Spirit has been transparent about its bankruptcy filing and is continuing business as usual. “We expect no interruption in our local service from Spirit,” Walker said in an email.

Spirit Airlines remains operational and plans to emerge from the bankruptcy process in the first quarter of 2025. The company also confirmed that its employees and vendors will continue to receive payments.

