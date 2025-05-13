Fact Check: Is the $95 million dollar Apple settlement real?

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — If you have an iPhone, iPad or other Apple device, you may have recently received an email or postcard saying you might be entitled to money from a class action lawsuit against Apple. The notice claims it has to do with Siri secretly recording your conversations without your knowledge.

According to the original complaint filed in California, the recordings happened even when users weren’t trying to use Siri. Attorney Eugene Welch at the law firm Tully Rinckey took a look at the case.

Eugene Welch, Attorney: “Well, absolutely it’s a privacy issue, and the thing that’s a little scary is we give up privacy every day knowingly, but here your device was recording what you were saying and you didn’t know it until this was discovered.”

As part of the settlement, Apple denies any wrongdoing, but has agreed to pay $95 million to owners of Siri-enabled devices purchased between 2014 and 2024. If you join the lawsuit, you can submit claims for up to five Siri-equipped devices and will receive $20 per device.

Filing a claim

So, what do you need to do to file a claim? If you received the email, click on this link and fill out the form.

Welch: “Twenty dollars is real money, and the little bit of trouble you have to go through to fill out the claim form, it’s worth it. So I would go ahead and do that.”

You could have a little money coming your way. The settlement is real. That is a fact.

Claims have to be filed by July 2. If you received the notice and don’t want to be a part of the settlement, you can do nothing or you can opt out.

*AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses AI*