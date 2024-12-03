FAFSA Fest: Free events provide students with financial aid assistance

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Good news is on the horizon for students seeking federal student aid. In the coming weeks, FAFSA Fest will offer a series of free events to help students complete their federal student aid applications.

These events provide students with the opportunity to get answers to financial questions and receive counseling to better understand college costs. Various events will take place at middle and high schools around the city, starting Thursday.

Upcoming FAFSA events:

December 5, 2024

Eugenio Maria De Hostos Charter School

27 Zimbrich Street, Rochester, NY 14621

5:00 pm – 6:30 pm

Rochester Early College International High School

85 Adams Street, Rochester, New York 14608

8:00 am – 10:00 am

University Preparatory Charter School for Young Men

1290 Lake Ave, Rochester, NY 14613

8:00 am – 2:00 pm

Edison Career & Technology High School

655 Colfax St, Rochester, NY 14606

11:00 am – 12:00 pm

Rochester Academy Charter Middle School

841 Genesee St, Rochester, NY 4611

9:00 am – 2:30 pm

James Monroe High School

164 Alexander St, Rochester, NY 14607

10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Vertus High School

21 Humboldt St, Rochester, NY 14609

3:30 pm – 6:00 pm

FAFSA Fest with Parents

Joseph C Wilson High School

501 Genesee St, Rochester, NY 14611

9:00 am – 1:00 pm

If you can’t make it to one of the events listed above, you can still get help. Send an email to info@rochestereducation.org to get started.

