FAFSA Fest: Free events provide students with financial aid assistance
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Good news is on the horizon for students seeking federal student aid. In the coming weeks, FAFSA Fest will offer a series of free events to help students complete their federal student aid applications.
These events provide students with the opportunity to get answers to financial questions and receive counseling to better understand college costs. Various events will take place at middle and high schools around the city, starting Thursday.
Upcoming FAFSA events:
- December 5, 2024
Eugenio Maria De Hostos Charter School
27 Zimbrich Street, Rochester, NY 14621
5:00 pm – 6:30 pm
- December 9, 2024
Rochester Early College International High School
85 Adams Street, Rochester, New York 14608
8:00 am – 10:00 am
- December 11, 2024
University Preparatory Charter School for Young Men
1290 Lake Ave, Rochester, NY 14613
8:00 am – 2:00 pm
- December 12, 2024
Edison Career & Technology High School
655 Colfax St, Rochester, NY 14606
11:00 am – 12:00 pm
- December 16, 2024
Rochester Academy Charter Middle School
841 Genesee St, Rochester, NY 4611
9:00 am – 2:30 pm
- December 17, 2024
James Monroe High School
164 Alexander St, Rochester, NY 14607
10:00 am – 5:00 pm
- December 18, 2024
Vertus High School
21 Humboldt St, Rochester, NY 14609
3:30 pm – 6:00 pm
- December 19, 2024
FAFSA Fest with Parents
Joseph C Wilson High School
501 Genesee St, Rochester, NY 14611
9:00 am – 1:00 pm
If you can’t make it to one of the events listed above, you can still get help. Send an email to info@rochestereducation.org to get started.
