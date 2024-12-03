FAFSA Fest: Free events provide students with financial aid assistance

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Good news is on the horizon for students seeking federal student aid. In the coming weeks, FAFSA Fest will offer a series of free events to help students complete their federal student aid applications.

These events provide students with the opportunity to get answers to financial questions and receive counseling to better understand college costs. Various events will take place at middle and high schools around the city, starting Thursday.

Upcoming FAFSA events:

  • December 5, 2024
    Eugenio Maria De Hostos Charter School
    27 Zimbrich Street, Rochester, NY 14621
    5:00 pm – 6:30 pm
  • December 9, 2024
    Rochester Early College International High School
    85 Adams Street, Rochester, New York 14608
    8:00 am – 10:00 am
  • December 11, 2024
    University Preparatory Charter School for Young Men
    1290 Lake Ave, Rochester, NY 14613
    8:00 am – 2:00 pm
  • December 12, 2024
    Edison Career & Technology High School
    655 Colfax St, Rochester, NY 14606
    11:00 am – 12:00 pm
  • December 16, 2024
    Rochester Academy Charter Middle School
    841 Genesee St, Rochester, NY  4611
    9:00 am – 2:30 pm
  • December 17, 2024
    James Monroe High School
    164 Alexander St, Rochester, NY 14607
    10:00 am – 5:00 pm
  • December 18, 2024
    Vertus High School
    21 Humboldt St, Rochester, NY 14609
    3:30 pm – 6:00 pm
  • December 19, 2024
    FAFSA Fest with Parents
    Joseph C Wilson High School
    501 Genesee St, Rochester, NY 14611
    9:00 am – 1:00 pm

If you can’t make it to one of the events listed above, you can still get help. Send an email to info@rochestereducation.org to get started.

