Fairport community rallies for 8-year-old Ryder Maciaszek’s cancer battle with kickball fundraiser

FAIRPORT, N.Y. — A kickball fundraiser is happening later Sunday to support an 8-year-old child facing cancer.

The event will take place at the Fairport Little League Fields on Lyndon Road in Fairport from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The goal is to raise money for Ryder Maciaszek and his family.

It’s $25 to participate in the game or $5 if you just want to watch and show your support. All ages are welcome to play and are asked to wear red, white, or blue.

In addition to the kickball game, there will be food, a raffle, and Ryder’s Army merchandise for sale.

