Fairport native unveils design for annual Canal Days festival poster

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

FAIRPORT, N.Y. — A local tradition marks another year with the unveiling of the latest Fairport Canal Days festival poster.

This year, Fairport native Elissa DeChick wins the honor, with her unique 3-D collage that captures the essence of Fairport — spotlighting iconic images like the renowned Lift Bridge and the Erie Canal. The poster will be available for purchase throughout the festival, offering attendees a piece of Fairport to take home.

Fairport Canal Days is set to kick off on May 31, and will run until June 2nd. Here’s a list of the vendors you can look forward to seeing at the fest this year.