Fairport native unveils design for annual Canal Days festival poster
FAIRPORT, N.Y. — A local tradition marks another year with the unveiling of the latest Fairport Canal Days festival poster.
This year, Fairport native Elissa DeChick wins the honor, with her unique 3-D collage that captures the essence of Fairport — spotlighting iconic images like the renowned Lift Bridge and the Erie Canal. The poster will be available for purchase throughout the festival, offering attendees a piece of Fairport to take home.
Fairport Canal Days is set to kick off on May 31, and will run until June 2nd. Here’s a list of the vendors you can look forward to seeing at the fest this year.