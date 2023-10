FAIRPORT, N.Y. — A Fairport veteran has taken command of the New York Army National Guard Niagara Falls Guard Unit.

Lt. Col. Gary Barney took over in a ceremony at the Niagara Falls air reserve station. Barney is a veteran of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.

He enlisted in the New York Army National Guard in 2000. In civilian life, Barney is an industrial specialist at the defense contract management agency.