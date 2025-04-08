Fallen Monroe County deputy remembered with memorial sign 140 years after his death

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A memorial sign was unveiled Tuesday in dedication to fallen Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputy Lewis Miles, who died in the line of duty nearly 140 years ago.

Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter and Monroe County Executive Adam Bello unveiled the sign at the Monroe County Office Building, as Sheriff’s realized Miles was never publicly memorialized in the same way 11 other members of the Sheriff’s Office who died in the line of duty are remembered.

“The passage of time has not diminished the sacrifice he made while serving the people of Monroe County,” said Bello.

Miles died of a heart attack inside the Monroe County Courthouse, now know as the office building, on Oct. 6, 1885, at the age of 54.

Bello said this sign will serve as a “tangible reminder” of Miles’ dedication, courage and “ultimate price” he paid while serving.

The sign will hang in the Monroe County Office Building Atrium.