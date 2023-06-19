Families celebrate Father’s Day with classic car show in Canandaigua

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — Families celebrated Father’s Day at a classic car show in Canandaigua.

Grandfathers, fathers, and sons enjoyed food, fun, and beautiful vintage cars together. One family said classic cars are a family hobby that’s strengthened the bond between the fathers and sons.

“I enjoy the father-son aspect and grandson. We’re teaching young Colin here, he’s almost 10, the ropes, so to speak, in the shop. How to use tools, what tools are all about,” said classic car enthusiast Mark Graff. “My dad taught me when I was a kid back in Buffalo and I’m still thanking him.”

Mark Graff and his son share a shop in Macedon where they work on their cars and enjoy the hobby together.