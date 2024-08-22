Families come out to Parcel 5 for kids’ Night at downtown farmers market

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Parcel 5 was full of family fun on Wednesday for kids’ night at the Downtown Rochester Farmers Market.

The event was full of live music, giveaways, and character meet-and-greets. Organizers say the market is important to downtown residents since the thing they hear people say they want most is a grocery store.

“So this isn’t a grocery store but it’s a step in the direction of providing fresh produce and handmade goods to our downtown residents to try to fill that gap,” said Johnna McCooney, COO of Rochester Downtown Development Corporation.

The Downtown Rochester Farmers Market will take place every Wednesday through October.