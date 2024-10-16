Family donates home to Homes with Heart campaign for accessible renovations

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — Heritage Christian Services unveiled a newly renovated home in Brighton Wednesday as part of their Homes with Heart Capital Campaign, which aims to provide homes for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The Larribee Home, named for the family who donated it to the campaign, has been redesigned with wheelchair accessible hallways, walk-in bathrooms, and first-floor amenities.

“We started to have issues with the home. Hallways that weren’t wide enough to accommodate special equipment, multiple stories, people having to go to the basement to do chores, or upstairs to a bedroom or something like that,” campaign chairman Mike Osborn said. “So over the years, that home that was perfect in 1999, wasn’t so accommodating to the guys who live there now.”

Osborn’s brother Andy is one of the men who will live in the Larrabee Home.

The Larrabee Home is the ninth out of twelve homes set for renovation in the Homes with Heart Campaign.

