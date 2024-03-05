Family is asking for help in finding missing 47-year-old Geneva man

GENEVA, N.Y. — A family of a missing Geneva man is asking the public if they’ve seen him.

Jaime Luis Malave, 47, has been missing for more than two weeks. The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are working to find Luis and check on his well-being. The sheriff’s office says they don’t have information that he is in danger or at risk of harm.

If anyone has information that can help to find Luis, you can call the sheriff’s office at (585) 394-4560.