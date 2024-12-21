Family safe after Henrietta house fire Saturday

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — A family is safe after a house fire in Henrietta early Saturday morning.

Fire crews say they got a call for something on fire inside a house at 1:20 a.m. When firefighters got to the scene, they say they found people inside trying to put out the fire themselves with a bucket of water.

Henrietta Fire District Facebook post:

Once the people who lived in the house were out safely, crews worked to extinguish the rest of the fire.

Those who lived there were brought to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Crews say the house has minor damage. The Henrietta Fire District did not disclose the address of the fire.