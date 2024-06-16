Father-child duos compete at Backyard Barnyard’s annual Father’s Day Fishing Derby

MACEDON, N.Y. — Looking for a fun Father’s Day activity? The 16th Annual Father’s Day Fishing Derby is happening Sunday at The Backyard Barnyard in Macedon. It’s sure to be a “reel” good time.

The event starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m. Participants are asked to bring their own fishing pole, bait, and tackle. The father-child duo with the longest combined fish length will win a prize!

Admission is $12 per person.

