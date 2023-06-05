FBI investigating data breach at University of Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The FBI is working closely with the University of Rochester to investigate a data breach affecting its students, faculty and staff and more than 2,500 organizations across the world.

According to a statement issued by the University on Friday, the data breach resulted from a software vulnerability in a product provided by a third-party file transfer company.

While the name of the software and the details of just how people could be affected are still unknown, the University stated that they believe all students, faculty, and staff could be impacted.

Jonathan Weissman, Cybersecurity expert and Senior Lecturer in the Department of Computing Safety at the Rochester Institute of Technology, said that there are certain common sense measures everyone can take to make sure their personal information is safe.

“Come up with a password that’s strong that you are not using for any of your other accounts, use multi-factor authentication. make sure you are doing all the updates for your device and the app,” said Weissman.

The University urges anyone who notices suspicious activity on their personal or campus related accounts to contact financial institutions and credit monitoring agencies.