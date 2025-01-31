FDA approves JournaVX, a non-opioid pain relief option for adults

A new non-opioid painkiller, JournaVX, has received approval from the FDA, marking the first new type of pain medication in 25 years. Developed by Vertex Pharmaceuticals, JournaVX is designed to treat moderate to severe acute pain in adults.

Unlike traditional opioid medications, which work by dulling the sensation of pain in the brain, JournaVX operates by preventing pain-signaling nerves around the body from firing. This approach aims to provide relief without the risks associated with opioids.

However, the pricing strategy for JournaVX remains unclear, and it is not yet known if private insurers will cover the drug.

