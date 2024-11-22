Federal dollars to help cover the cost of body armor for five local police departments

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Over $25,000 in federal funding will support five local police departments purchasing body armor. The funds come from the Patrick Leahy Bulletproof Vest Partnership Program.

The Brighton, Brockport, Gates, Greece, and Irondequoit police departments will benefit from this investment.

Brighton Police Chief David Catholdi emphasized the importance of this funding.

“Regularly upgrading our vests is a priority to ensure that officers remain safe and well-protected,” he said. “These upgrades not only align with our commitment to safety but also enhance our ability to perform our duties effectively.”

“Body armor is a must for law enforcement officers,” said Chief of Gates Police Robert Long. “With the funds from the Patrick Leahy – BVP Grant it allows smaller police agencies with limited budget some assistance in replacing used and purchasing new vests.”

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.