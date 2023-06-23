Feds: Rochester fireman had thousands of images of child pornography, some of which depicted toddlers

ROCHESTER, N,Y. – A Rochester Fire Department member is accused of posing as a teenager online and coercing young people into sending him explicit images.

Investigators have allegedly found 1,393 images and 121 videos of child pornography on Brett Marrapese’s cell phone. Some of the images and videos depict the violent sexual abuse of children as young as toddlers, they say.

Marrapese, 31, of Irondequoit was arrested and charged with production, distribution, receipt, and possession of child pornography, including child pornography depicting prepubescent minors less than 12 years old. He faces at least 15 years in prison per count and a maximum of 30 years, and a $250,000 fine.

According to the feds, Marrapese sometimes did so while using the RFD’s internet service. He works at the fire station on Emerson Street.

According to the complaint, in 2016 and 2021, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children was tipped off that someone was uploading suspected child pornography in Rochester. New York State Police investigated and traced it to an internet provider address associated with the RFD. State Police spoke with employees in 2016 and 2021 – including Marrapese, who denied ever viewing child pornography.

On March 20, 2023, the Irondequoit Police Department received a report from the father of a 13-year-old girl, concerned that his daughter was communicating online with an adult posing as a teen. Irondequoit Police identified another minor who had also communicated with that individual on Snapchat. Both sent him explicit images.

Investigators say Marrapese communicated with at least 110 minors and caused “multiple” minors to produce and send him child pornography. In most instances, the feds say Marrapese claimed to be a teenager or similar age as the minors with whom he was communicating.

Marrapese also allegedly had other individuals involving the production of child pornography and sexual abuse of children.

Investigators believe there could be more victims. Anyone with information regarding defendant Marrapese, the Instagram user “Taylorsimpson2419” (Screenname “Taylor”) or the Snapchat user “Thatdude_2790” (screenname “Taylor”) is asked to contact the FBI tipline at (585) 279-0085.

A spokeswoman for the City of Rochester said, “Brett Marrapese remains on suspension. Employment actions will be taken in the coming days based on the allegations in the federal complaint against him. The City defers all additional comment to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.”