Feeling down this winter? Seasonal affective disorder may be to blame, says local doctor

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As the darkest days of winter fade, many people still grapple with Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). News10NBC’s Hailie Higgins spoke with Dr. Colleen Fogarty at Highland Hospital to understand this type of depression.

SAD is more than just the “winter blues.” Dr. Fogarty explains that it is a form of depression triggered by seasonal changes, typically from November through March. Symptoms can mirror those of regular depression, including feelings of sadness, emptiness, restlessness, irritability, changes in sleep and eating patterns, and social withdrawal.

“The leading theory is that the lack of sunlight affects our serotonin and melatonin levels, key chemicals in happiness and sleep,” Dr. Fogarty said.

While some might try to power through, Dr. Fogarty emphasizes that these symptoms can persist for up to six months in northern regions.

“Don’t chalk it up to, ‘Oh, you know it snowed,’ or ‘Oh, this is just nothing.’ These are serious symptoms, and I always tell patients and family members — you deserve to feel better, and there are ways to help you feel better,” said Dr. Fogarty.

Effective treatments for SAD include therapy and medication, similar to regular depression. Additionally, a light box, which mimics sunlight, can be particularly beneficial. Dr. Fogarty recommends using this extra-bright, high-power box for 30 minutes each morning to boost energy during the darker months.

If you’re feeling particularly down in the winter, Dr. Fogarty advises speaking with your doctor.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available — Call, text, or message the 988 lifeline for free 24/7/365 help.

