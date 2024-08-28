Fences installed under Route 104 bridge in Rochester, pushing out homeless residents

Fences set up to block people from sleeping under 104 bridge over Carter Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Transportation is ramping up efforts to prevent homeless people from sleeping under local bridges in Rochester.

The NYSDOT has recently installed fencing, blocking off abutments under the Carter Street and Hudson Avenue bridges in Rochester.

For years, News10NBC has been covering the homeless population living under the Carter Street bridge. Typically, the DOT will come by and warn people living there that it’s going to be cleaned out and then a week or so later, workers arrive with dumpsters to remove whatever is still there.

But this time, before they left, the workers put up the fences.

Stephanie Forrester runs Recovery All Ways. She and her team had been working to build trust with the individuals living under the bridge, hoping they would eventually accept help.

“People are now going to abandoned houses and abandoned buildings and sleeping outside and getting mugged or jumped or abused,” Forrester says.

She worries the fencing will cause further trauma to many who need help with mental illness or addiction.

“Now they’re just pushing people further into the corners and making it harder for outreach workers to do their jobs, and help people connect, and be successful with the proper resources,” Forrester says.

In a statement, a spokesman for NYSDOT tells News10NBC:

“Safety is always the top priority of the New York State Department of Transportation. In order to keep the public away from hazardous areas underneath the State Route 104 overpasses at Carter Street and Hudson Avenue, the Department recently installed fences at those locations. The fences will also help ensure NYSDOT staff and contractors have proper access to those locations for maintenance and inspection purposes.”

Last month in the city of Elmira, a large fire broke out under a bridge that had become a homeless encampment. Thankfully, no one was injured, but that bridge is now permanently fenced off as well.

Forrester understands the safety concerns, but believes that until there is enough low-income housing in the community, people will continue to stay outside.

“We don’t have enough shelters. We don’t have enough beds. We don’t have enough treatment beds. We’re not just talking about people who are struggling with substance use disorder. We’re talking about people who are struggling with homelessness and mental health issues. So, putting all of those together and trying to get proper services for people, when there are none, it’s impossible,” she says.

