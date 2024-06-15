Festival celebrates Rochester’s deaf community Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A city with one of the largest deaf populations in the country, Rochester is hosting its Deaf Festival on Saturday to celebrate the community.

The celebration kicks off at 10 a.m. at Genesee Valley Park, and will include food trucks, recreational activates, dancing, vendors, prizes and more.

The center of the festival is at the roundhouse shelter at Genesee Valley Park.

Saturday is set to be a little cooler than Friday at around 70 degrees, according to Meteorologist Alex Bielfeld.