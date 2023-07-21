Fifteen year veteran of Geneva Police Department selected as next chief

GENEVA, N.Y. — The Geneva Police Department announced its next police chief on Friday.

Matthew Colton, the current acting chief who has served with the department since 2008, will become the chief starting Monday, July 31. He has also served as a lieutenant, detective, and officer within the department.

The department said both community members and the interview panel have been impressed with Colton’s communication, partnership with the community, and desire to build trust. He was chosen out of six candidates including three candidates within the department.

Community members helped to create questions and laid out first-year goals for the next police chief. People summitted more than 150 questions and goals. In addition, nearly 700 people have watched the public interviews with the candidates.

A statement from the Geneva City Manager says:

“I look forward to the next chapter of the Geneva Police Department under the leadership of Chief Colton, which will be strongly supported by the work of our other two outstanding candidates, Lieutenant Van Savage and Sergeant Eveland, as they all continue to serve our community.”