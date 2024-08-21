Final Bands on the Bricks for 2024 set for Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The final concert of the Bands on the Bricks live-music series will take place at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the City of Rochester Public Market.

The concert will feature music from Donna the Buffalo, with Chris Beard as the opener. It was originally set for Aug. 9 but was rescheduled due to heavy rain from tropical depression Debby.

There will be a wide selection of local food and beverages and general merchandise vendors.

