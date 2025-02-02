Elton Street restaurant and Rochester food truck close doors as customers show support on last day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Petit Poutinerie, a popular poutine food truck that birthed a poutine brick-and-mortar restaurant, was open for the last time on Saturday. Both the restaurant and food truck are closing.

The atmosphere was bittersweet as loyal patrons poured in to enjoy one last meal at the restaurant on Elton Street. The owners expressed gratitude for the community’s support over the years.

After 13 years, co-owner Ronnie McClive said, “For me, it feels like an end to an era.”

Customer Steven Nnamani said the food and service are amazing.

“It’s sad to see them closing but I know something better is coming on the horizon,” Nnamani said.

