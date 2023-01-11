Fire damages apartment on Weld Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two families are homeless after a house fire on Weld Street on Wednesday morning. The fire heavily damaged an apartment where 2 adults and six children lived.

Firefighters responded around 12:30 a.m. and keep the fire from spreading to the house next door but it melted the siding on that house.

An adult and one child in a second apartment also made it out safely. However, we’ve learned one person was taken to the hospital to get checked out for possible smoke inhalation.

Firefighters also rescued a cat. The Red Cross is assisting the two families. Fire officials are working to determine the cause of the fire.