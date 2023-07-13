Fire damages home on Ridgeway Avenue in northern part of Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A fire damaged a house on Ridgeway Avenue near Minder Street on Thursday morning. Everyone was able to make it out safely.

The Rochester Fire Department arrived around 6:20 a.m., three minutes after getting a 911 call from neighbors.

Engine Company 10 used a hose to extinguish the fire on the second floor toward the back of the house. The fire took 12 minutes to control and the damage was limited to a porch on the second floor.

The Red Cross is providing temporary housing to the two adults, child, and several pets who were living in the home.