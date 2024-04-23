Fire engulfs barn in Yates County and spreads to second barn

DUNDEE, N.Y. — Firefighters from multiple departments worked to put out a fire that fully engulfed a barn and spread to another barn in Yates County.

The fire broke out just before 10:30 p.m. on Monday at State Route 230 not far from Arthurs Road in Dundee. Yates County 911 received a report of some kind of explosion in that area.

Firefighters from Dundee, Penn Yan, Himrod, Benton, Wayne, Tyrone, Watkins Glen, and Hammondsport all responded. No one was inside either barn at the time of the fire.

The Yates County Fire Investigation Team is still working to determine what started the fire.