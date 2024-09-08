Fire, police, EMS agencies gather for First Responder Night in Caledonia

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

CALEDONIA, N.Y. — It was First Responder Night at Limerock Speedway in Caledonia on Saturday.

Racing started around 7:30 p.m. and our own Stacy Pensgen waved the flag at the start of the first heat. There was a fly-over from Mercy Flight helicopter and a New York State Police helicopter.

The U.S. Army, U.S. Marines, and Navy were on site displaying military equipment. Several fire, police, and EMS agencies were also on hand.

“For the community to be able to support and recognize these first responders but for us to be able to get these unique events like this, you just feel like we’re human beings, we’re one community just doing different jobs in the community. Just… it means everything,” said Todd Baxter, Monroe County Sheriff.

A good time was had by all.

