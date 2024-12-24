Firefighters battle icy conditions, frozen gear in early morning LeRoy building fire

LEROY, N.Y. — Firefighters faced a challenge with a fire on Parma-Lee Road early Sunday morning.

At 2:30 a.m., the icy driveway made it difficult for crews to reach the scene, according to a Facebook post by the Bergen Fire Department. They relied on four-wheel drive vehicles and UTVs to access the fire.

Bergen Fire Department post on Facebook:

Crews explain the cold conditions caused the firefighters’ gear to freeze stiff. Everyone inside the building escaped safely, and no firefighters sustained injuries.

Photos from the scene:

