ROCHESTER, N.Y. A two-alarm fire broke out Tuesday night at the ALSCO Uniforms Building on St. Paul Street.

Firefighters on scene tell us commercial dryers are likely the cause. They also say there was heavy smoke damage and the sprinkler system may not have activated due to its location in the building.

Nobody was hurt in the fire, but according to the fire department, there have been several fires at the location in the past.