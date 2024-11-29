Firefighters pull crews out of vacant Rochester house fire as roof begins to collapse

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Crews are investigating after fighting a fire in a vacant house Friday morning.

The fire started shortly after noon at a house on Parkway. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered flames emerging from the first floor, which quickly spread to the attic. As the roof began to collapse, crews were forced to evacuate the building.

“It was a vacant structure, possibility, it looks like it could be a squatter in there,” said Michael Vinci with the Rochester Fire Department.

Photos from the scene:

“The attic stairway compromised, and by the time they got into the attic stairs and up to the third floor. They couldn’t advance any farther than that and that’s when I had them pull everybody out,” explained Vinci.

Fortunately, no one was injured. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.