Firefighters rescue baby ducklings from storm sewer, return them to mama duck in Greece

GREECE, N.Y. — A group of local firefighters saved a family of baby ducklings in an adorable fashion near Long Pond Gardens in Greece.

Members of the Ridge Road Fire District gathered the cute ducklings from a storm sewer on Saturday and returned them to their mama safe and sound.

Photos: Ridge Road Fire District on Facebook

