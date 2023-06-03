First Alert Forecast: Mother Nature turns on the air conditioning

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – For many people this was a breath of fresh air! A cold front has moved over Western New York and a busy northeasterly wind has suppressed a lot of the heat and humidity. At times today, the temperature has been running almost 25 degrees cooler compared to Friday, with readings remaining mostly in the 60s. However, the beautiful weather has a negative side as well, due to the lack of rainfall. In fact, Rochester has seen no rain for the past two weeks and, as a result, portions of Western New York are now listed as “abnormally dry” by the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Saturday night look for clear skies as the full “strawberry” moon will make an appearance as it rises at 8:45 p.m. It will be a cool night with the low near 50 degrees, but the valleys south of Rochester will find lows in the 40s overnight. Sunday will bring another day of wall-to-wall sunshine. It will be a cool start with readings in the 50s but should be a pleasant afternoon with the temperature nearing 70 degrees. Monday looks to bring partial sunshine with just a slight chance of spotty showers for the afternoon. The high temperature wil be near 76 degrees. Tuesday will feature partial sun for the morning with the chance of a spotty shower or thundershower for the afternoon. The temperature in the lower 70s.

