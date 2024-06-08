First Alert Weather: A cool, but comfortable weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Waking up Saturday morning to an overcast and comfortable start. Overcast skies Saturday morning are left over from Friday’s rain and things will eventually clear out by the afternoon. Most of Saturday morning will feature partly cloudy skies and the same will be said for Saturday afternoon. However, during the afternoon hours on Saturday there is the chance for a pop up shower or two.

Most will be dry, but just keep in mind that chance for a shower when outside Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will be on the cool side Saturday as highs only reach the 70-degree mark. It will also be on the breezy side with gusts near 25mph throughout the day on Saturday. Clouds will build for Saturday night and early overnight showers transition over to rain around midnight. Rain will continue through late Saturday night before drying out by daybreak on Sunday.

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies are in store for Sunday, but we will remain cool and breezy with highs only near 70 once again. There will be the slight chance Sunday afternoon for a passing shower or storm in the afternoon, but most will stay dry. The cool weather will persist into Monday with highs only in the low 60s! Some locations may even be stuck in the 50s Monday afternoon!

There is the chance for an afternoon shower or two again, but most of the day will be filled with a mixture of clouds and sun. We will begin to warm up after Monday as highs return to the 80s by Thursday afternoon.