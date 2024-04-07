First Alert Weather: A few clouds for totality

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Waking up on this Sunday with a beautiful start as we are dealing with plenty of sunshine.

Sunny skies will last through the day on Sunday. After a chilly start to the day on Sunday, afternoon highs will reach the mid and low 50s. For any outdoor plans, including all the eclipse events around town, the weather will hold up great. However, the big question is on whether we will be able to see totality on Monday.

A warm front is expected to lift through our region Monday afternoon, and with it will come an increase in cloud cover. Even with that, a solid overcast is not in the forecast. This means that, yes, we will have clouds draped across our region but we should still be able to see the sun through them. Otherwise, Monday will be a beautiful day as well with highs near 60 under a mixture of sun and clouds.

We will have to watch out for a passing rain shower during the evening, but most should be dry. The weather will only get nicer into Tuesday as highs reach the 70-degree mark in the afternoon. We look to remain dry Tuesday, but showers and rain return to the forecast by Wednesday.