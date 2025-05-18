First Alert Weather: A long stretch of cool temperatures

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – You may have noticed the drop in the temperature of almost 20 degrees for Sunday compared to Saturday. And now that Western New York has the unseasonably cool weather – it will stay awhile. Typically, this time of the year the high temperature is close to 70 degrees, but the April-like weather will continue for the next six days and likely last into at least the beginning of the holiday weekend. In fact, the temperature may get low enough that patchy frost will be possible later Monday night into Tuesday morning – at least away from the lake and the city.

Fortunately, skies will be clearing with an abundant amount of sunshine expected for Monday and Tuesday. On both days the temperature will remain in the 50s and drop into the lower 40s at night. Then a complex set of low-pressure systems will arrive by mid-week. This will likely produce a steady rainfall at times for Wednesday and Thursday. At this time the News10NBC Threat Tracker will stay green through the week.

Stay tuned to News10NBC First Alert Weather for updates on the forecast.