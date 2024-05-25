First Alert Weather: An unsettled holiday weekend on the way, Yellow Alert still in effect

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’re waking up Saturday morning to a beautiful start as temperatures are starting off near 50 degrees and we have plenty of sunshine in our skies.

Sunny skies will eventually give way to thunderstorms Saturday afternoon, and cool morning temperatures will give way to highs near 80. With the storms expected to impact our region Saturday afternoon, the First Alert Weather Team will keep the Yellow Alert in effect. Isolated storms will begin to pop up early in the afternoon before scattered showers and storms pop up during the late afternoon hours. They won’t last all afternoon and evening on Saturday as things dry out late. However, with storms that do pop they will have a threat for strong gusty winds and locally heavy rain.

The severe threat for Saturday is low, but the greatest impact will be for those that do have outdoor plans Saturday afternoon. Things will get much better on Sunday as we are expecting dry weather under partly cloudy skies and highs near 80 degrees again. Any outdoor plans on Sunday will go on without any issues as things stay dry. We will see clouds increase Sunday night and give way to an isolated shower or storm by daybreak on Memorial Day.

As of now, most of the morning hours on Monday look dry, but increase numbers of showers and storms will pop Monday afternoon. With the impacts to outdoor plans once again on Monday, the First Alert Weather Team will also keep the Yellow Alert in effect for Memorial Day.

Our severe threat is very low, but it is something we will monitor over the next 24 hours.